Perdue’s former poultry complex in Md. sells for $3.65M

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Sold in six separate transactions the Showell Poultry Complex, formerly owned by Perdue, fetched $3.65 million. John McClellan and Ben Alder, advisers at SVN| Miller Commercial Real Estate, represented the company in the disposition of the 740-acre property in Showell, Bishopville and one parcel in Delaware. Zoning on the property stretches from agricultural to industrial. Perdue ...