Ravens, state budget $144 million for stadium improvements

By: Capital News Service Jack Chavez January 25, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – The Board of Public Works voted 3-0 Wednesday to allow the Maryland Stadium Authority to accept $120 million from the Baltimore Ravens to upgrade several areas of M&T Bank Stadium, and granted permission for the stadium authority to commit $24 million of its own earnings for infrastructural renovations. With the improvements, however, Ravens fans ...

