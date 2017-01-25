Quantcast
Maryland lawmakers filing ‘end of life options’ bill

By: Associated Press January 25, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers will be sponsoring legislation to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives by self-ingesting drugs prescribed by a doctor. Supporters are meeting with legislators Wednesday, when lawmakers will introduce legislation. It would allow mentally capable, terminally ill patients with six months or fewer to live the option to obtain prescription medication, ...

