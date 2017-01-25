Quantcast
This 10-acre campus in Md. could be adapted to other uses

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 25, 2017

Address: 716 Ritchie Road, Capitol Heights Built: 1980 Listing price: $8 million Property type: office/apartment/warehouse Contact: Joe Ruzecki, principal at Reliant Realty Advisors, 202-350-4284;jr@reliantrealtyadvisors.com This campus on 10.44 acres of property in Capitol Heights outside of Washington provides an opportunity for an investor looking for a limited adaptive reuse opportunity. The nonprofit American Rescue Workers own and occupies the seven buildings ...

