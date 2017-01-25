Timothy Pierce and Tisa Silver Canady | Guidwell Financial Solutions

Timothy Pierce, a vice president and chief compliance officer at Howard Bank, and Tisa Silver Canady, the director of financial education and wellness at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, have joined nonprofit Guidewell Financial Solutions’ board of directors.

With more than 15 years of banking regulatory compliance experience, Pierce brings Community Reinvestment Act expertise and knowledge of other consumer regulations to Guidewell. Committed to community service, he belongs to the Y of Central MD’s Community Leadership Board and Howard County Police’s Citizen Advisory Council.

Canady has a firsthand knowledge of the financial struggles campus employees, students and their families sometimes face. She is a seasoned educator, finance author and advocate who plans to help the organization build relationships with educational partners and government agencies throughout Maryland and Delaware.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.