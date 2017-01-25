Quantcast
Don't Miss

Trump narrows down Supreme Court nominee list to 3

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman and Vivian Salama January 25, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has narrowed his choice to fill the Supreme Court vacancy to three judges and said he expects to make his decision in the coming days. A person familiar with the selection process said the three judges, all white men who sit on federal appeals courts, were on the list of 21 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo