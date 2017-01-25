UFood Grill to open its first Maryland location

Share this: Email

Fast-casual restaurant chain UFood Grill will open its first Maryland location at Metro Centre at Owings Mills. Stephen Goldberg, a Howard County-based forensic psychiatrist, owns the local franchise. UFood Grill joins other eateries, such as Eggspectations, Time Square Kitchen and Fractured Prune, at the massive mixed-use development in Baltimore County. “The menu offering at UFood Grill, featuring ...