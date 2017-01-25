Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

UFood Grill to open its first Maryland location

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 25, 2017

  Fast-casual restaurant chain UFood Grill will open its first Maryland location at Metro Centre at Owings Mills. Stephen Goldberg, a Howard County-based forensic psychiatrist, owns the local franchise. UFood Grill joins other eateries, such as Eggspectations, Time Square Kitchen and Fractured Prune, at the massive mixed-use development in Baltimore County. “The menu offering at UFood Grill, featuring ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo