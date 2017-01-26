Quantcast
Don't Miss

Baltimore council members want minimum wage authority

They denounce Davis' bill to bar local governments from acting

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 26, 2017

Baltimore City Council members teed off on fellow Democrats in Annapolis for backing legislation preventing local jurisdictions in Maryland from enacting higher minimum wages. During a news event at City Hall on Thursday, council members called the bill's backers corporate Democrats and shills for the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council, which supports the proposal. “The push to ban ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo