DINO CHARLES MARSIGLIA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft of property with value of $1,000 to under $10,000 On January 22, 2016, after a bench trial, the Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County convicted appellant, Dino Charles Marsiglia, of theft of property with a value of $1,000 to under $10,000. The court sentenced appellant to ten ...

