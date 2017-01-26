Quantcast
Don't Miss

‘Fatal Vision’ surgeon pursues appeal, insists he’s innocent

Prosecutor tells 4th Circuit panel evidence remains strong against Jeffrey MacDonald

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer January 26, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — For nearly 50 years, Jeffrey MacDonald has consistently denied that he brutally killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters in their apartment on the Fort Bragg Army base in North Carolina. Now 73 and still behind bars, the former Army surgeon whose case has inspired books and a television miniseries is pursuing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo