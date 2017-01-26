Gregory Olaniran, Robin Steele, Janet Currie and Jeffrey Rivest | Horizon Foundation

The board of trustees of the Horizon Foundation, an independent philanthropy dedicated to improving health and wellness in Howard County, has named Gregory Olaniran its new vice chairman; Robin Steele, secretary; Janet Currie, treasurer; and Jeffrey Rivest, a board member.

Olaniran is a partner in the entertainment, intellectual property and technology and litigation departments at Mitchell Silberberg and Knupp LLP and an active Howard County resident.

Steele is the business manager for BRIDGES Consulting Inc., and has more than 25 years of experience in government contracting. She has also been involved with numerous boards and organizations serving the Howard County community.

Currie, a senior vice president at Bank of America, has served as an executive in the banking sector for 20 years and currently oversees corporate social responsibility initiatives in the greater Maryland area.

Rivest is a retired senior health system executive who most recently served as CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center for 11 years. He previously served as vice president and chief operating officer at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.