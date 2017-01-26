Quantcast
Don't Miss

JERRY HARRIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury instructions -- Missing witness instruction Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Jerry Harris (“Appellant” or “Harris”) was convicted of robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, theft less than $1000 and conspiracy to commit the following crimes: robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery, first degree assault, second degree ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo