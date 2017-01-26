Quantcast
More Marylanders enroll in Health Exchange as repeal looms

By: Capital News Service Natalie Schwartz January 26, 2017

ANNAPOLIS -- Enrollment in the Maryland Health Exchange thus far has been climbing at faster rates than in previous years, while President Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress have taken their first steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act. As of Monday, more than 465,500 Marylanders had enrolled in the Maryland Health Connection since it opened ...

