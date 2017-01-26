Quantcast
Howard County could become official ‘sanctuary’ for immigrants

By: Associated Press Talia Richman January 26, 2017

WASHINGTON – Two Howard County Council members plan to push forward with legislation to declare their county a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants, even after President Donald Trump announced his intention to crack down on such jurisdictions. Fulfilling one of many immigration-related campaign promises, Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that will cut federal funding from ...

