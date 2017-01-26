Quantcast
Don't Miss

Whole Foods to close Md. regional kitchen; 136 workers’ jobs to end

By: Staff and Wire Reports January 26, 2017

Whole Foods says it's closing a regional kitchen in Landover, and two other regional kitchens that made prepared foods that are sold in its stores, and will instead rely on suppliers. Robin Kelly, a Whole Foods spokeswoman, says the closures of the company's three remaining commissaries are part of an effort to streamline the production of its ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo