Rebecca Sipes | GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation , an executive helicopter operator and private jet charter service provider, has named Rebecca Sipes charter sales coordinator.

Sipes will arrange jet and helicopter charter trips including catering, car services and other ancillary services for customers; work with operations staff to schedule aircraft and report flight progress and notes to clients; track client preferences; prepare aircraft for departure; and use quoting and scheduling software to execute sales.

Sipes has experience with customer service and logistics, most recently working at Sterling Global Logistics where she was responsible for coordinating the logistics for its international department, as well as its medical department by coordinating organ transplant transportation.

A graduate of Sothern New Hampshire University, Sipes holds a bachelor’s degree in international business.

