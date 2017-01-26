Tom Poe | MECU

Municipal Employees Credit Union of Baltimore announced that Tom Poe has joined the Baltimore-based credit union as vice president of marketing. Poe brings to MECU more than 18 years of experience in marketing and technology in credit union, Fortune 200, agency and entrepreneurial settings.

At MECU, which is celebrating its 80th year as Baltimore’s credit union, Poe will be responsible for leading the credit union’s marketing and product development strategy, with a focus on expanding the credit union’s presence in the Baltimore market.

Prior to joining MECU, Poe worked as senior vice president of retail delivery at National Institutes of Health Federal Credit Union, where he was directly responsible for marketing, business development, retail banking and digital delivery channels.

