Mediterranean restaurant cleared in trademark suit brought by competitor

A federal jury in Greenbelt has found a Mediterranean restaurant did not infringe on the trademark of a competitor, ending nearly three years of litigation between the businesses. Rockville-based Cava Group Inc., which operates restaurants throughout Maryland and across the country, filed suit against Mezeh-Annapolis LLC, which operates as Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, claiming trademark infringement, trade dress ...