BWI adds Chick-fil-A, expands Obrycki’s

Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s Airmall added a Chick-fil-A and renovated Obrycki’s Restaurant and Bar.

the Chick-fil-A occupies 804 square feet in Concourse A/B. Concessions Solution Group and Great Foods International operate the franchise, the first at an airport in the Baltimore/Washington region.

Obrycki’s Restaurant & Bar takes up 2,469 square feet of space in Concourse B. The upgraded space provides expanded seating for 115 customers, a back bar from the original Baltimore location and a larger patio.

“We are pleased to bring more exciting dining options for travelers at BWI Marshall. Chick-fil-A and Obrycki’s deliver the quality and variety that travelers crave when dining on the go,” Airmall Maryland Vice President Brett Kelly said in a statement.