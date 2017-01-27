Flight from DC makes emergency landing in Nashville, no injuries

Quantcast
By: Associated Press January 27, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An airport official says a United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Nashville has safely made an emergency landing after smoke was reported from an engine. Nashville International Airport spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall said Flight 6176 made a safe landing Thursday evening and was met by fire and police workers from the airport. No injuries ...

