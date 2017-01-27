The Daily Record, Maryland’s only daily business and legal news source, is seeking a Digital Marketing Specialist. This person is responsible for digital marketing and communications for advertising, subscriptions, events, special products and thought leadership projects. This role is responsible for newsletter marketing, social media marketing and subscription marketing to reach specific revenue and growth goals through innovative ideas, tracking analytics and creating campaigns that get results.

This role works closely with the advertising department to manage the posting and performance of all digital ads and the event pages on our website. This person will track analytics for advertisers and present results as needed for clients and salespeople.

This role works closely with The Daily Record’s events, digital and marketing team to reach goals, grow market share and increase revenue through smart and effective campaigns.

The idea candidate will be able to work in a team environment with the ability to organize multiple deadlines, prioritize goals, and keep people on task. Strong writing and communication skills are a must. A degree in marketing, communications or journalism is preferred. The candidate should also have proven experience with: HTML/CSS for web and email, WordPress, social media marketing and advertising, email marketing and timeline management. Experience in conversion architecture is also a plus.

The Daily Record is a fast-paced environment with multiple deadlines each day and various projects happening at the same time. The ability to organize your workload, multi-task and meet daily deadlines is essential.

Please forward your resume and salary requirements to suzanne.huettner@thedailyrecord.com.