First name first?

As a young attorney, I try to be mindful of customs and courtesies within the legal profession. One question that comes up is whether to greet someone by a first or last name. What rule discusses when to address others by first name or last name? Is there one? We generally address people by their last names in more formal, business or professional settings. We generally address people by their first names in a more casual setting or if they are more familiar to us.

Because most of my practice is family law, I try to be on a first-name basis with my clients because of the personal nature of the practice. When I first meet or speak to clients, I use their last name and then I ask permission to address them by their first names. Some clients feel more comfortable addressing me by my last name and others are fine with using first names. Preferences vary from client to client, so I am mindful about how I address them.

When I first meet or speak with attorneys, I will address them more formally using their last names if I do not know them. I typically will address attorneys by first names once I have established a collegial relationship with them. I also will greet attorneys by their first names in cases where they introduce themselves by their first names; ask that I call them by their first name; or they address me by my first name. If I address people by their first names, and they respond back using my last name, then I will address that person by their last name going forward to be consistent and conform to the other person’s preference.

The best practice is to ask if you are not sure and let the other person know if you have a preference. If you prefer to be called by your first or last name, then communicate your preference to the other person. It may seem insignificant to some but, to others, the decision to address people by their first or last name is important.

In the Army, enlisted soldiers will generally call each other using only their last names if they are the same rank or lower. They typically will not greet each other on a first-name basis. If an enlisted soldier is of a higher rank, they will refer to the senior soldier by their title followed by their last name. In contrast, officers interact with each other on a first-name basis for those of the same rank or lower. Senior officers are addressed as “Sir” or “Ma’am.”

Do you have rules that you follow when addressing other people? Do these rules come from your firm’s guidelines, your own rules or common practice?