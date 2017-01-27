Quantcast
GE to shut down Laurel manufacturing facility

By: Associated Press January 27, 2017

LAUREL — GE Healthcare has confirmed that it will shut down a plant in Laurel that employs nearly 200 people and manufactures incubators and warmers for hospitals. GE spokesman Benjamin Fox tells the Baltimore Sun that the company will take the next 12 to 24 months to transfer the work in that facility to a site ...

