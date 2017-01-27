Howard Bancorp prices upsized common stock public offering

Share this: Email

Ellicott City-based Howard Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Howard Bank, announced Friday the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, raising approximately $36.0 million in gross proceeds. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase ...