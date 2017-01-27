Quantcast
Md. congressman says Trump wants to meet on prescription drugs

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 27, 2017

A Democratic congressman says he got a call from President Donald Trump, who wants to meet him to discuss the price of prescription drugs. Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings said Thursday he received the short but cordial call a day earlier, "to my surprise." Cummings says Trump told him they would not agree on everything, but that they ...

