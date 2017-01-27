Quantcast
Man gets 6 years behind bars for fatal Ocean City fight

By: Associated Press January 27, 2017

OCEAN CITY — A Sparrows Point man is expected to serve six years behind bars following a fight in Ocean City that left one man dead. Worcester County State's Attorney Beau Oglesby says 21-year-old Darren Beattie was sentenced to 10 years in prison but will only have to serve six years unless he violates probation upon ...

