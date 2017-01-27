Quantcast
Judge plans to deny disputed western Maryland wind farm

By: Associated Press January 27, 2017

CUMBERLAND — A judge is close to effectively killing a controversial wind farm proposal in western Maryland. The Cumberland Times-News reports that Chief Public Utility Law Judge Terry J. Romine issued a proposed order Wednesday, finding that the project's potential benefits on Dan's Mountain are outweighed by the negative effects on the community south of Cumberland. Orders ...

