Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bethesda firm settles debt-collection lawsuit for $105K

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 27, 2017

A Bethesda debt-collection law firm will pay $105,000 in total statutory damages to approximately 400 Marylanders as a part of a class-action settlement for violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander granted preliminary approval for the settlement against Protas, Spivok & Collins LLC on Jan. 19. A hearing to finalize the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo