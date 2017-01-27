Bethesda firm settles debt-collection lawsuit for $105K

Share this: Email

A Bethesda debt-collection law firm will pay $105,000 in total statutory damages to approximately 400 Marylanders as a part of a class-action settlement for violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander granted preliminary approval for the settlement against Protas, Spivok & Collins LLC on Jan. 19. A hearing to finalize the ...