REAL ESTATE PARALEGAL

By: Jobs January 27, 2017

The Towson office of Pessin Katz Law, P.A., is seeking a real estate paralegal with minimum of three years’ experience in real estate transactions.  Responsibilities include drafting contracts, managing due diligence and  preparing for closings.  Candidates should have experience in drafting/preparing leases, researching land records, preparing/assembling documents for corporate formations and preparing/drafting operating agreements or by-laws.  Attention to detail, strong organizational and communication skills, and the ability/desire to work in a fast-paced environment are essential.  Bachelor’s Degree/certificate in paralegal studies or experience equivalent required.
PK Law offers a team-oriented environment, competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package.
Please send your resume in confidence to: careers@pklaw.com.

