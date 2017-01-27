The Towson office of Pessin Katz Law, P.A., is seeking a real estate paralegal with minimum of three years’ experience in real estate transactions. Responsibilities include drafting contracts, managing due diligence and preparing for closings. Candidates should have experience in drafting/preparing leases, researching land records, preparing/assembling documents for corporate formations and preparing/drafting operating agreements or by-laws. Attention to detail, strong organizational and communication skills, and the ability/desire to work in a fast-paced environment are essential. Bachelor’s Degree/certificate in paralegal studies or experience equivalent required.

PK Law offers a team-oriented environment, competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package.

Please send your resume in confidence to: careers@pklaw.com