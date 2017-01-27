Quantcast
Lawyer: Settlement pending in Cumberland Catholic school sex case

By: Associated Press January 27, 2017

Lawyers for a Catholic high school girl say they've reached a tentative settlement with the Archdiocese of Baltimore in a civil lawsuit alleging she was preyed upon by a lesbian soccer coach. Attorney Al Scanlan told The Associated Press in an email Friday that the parties have informed the Baltimore City Circuit Court of the pending ...

