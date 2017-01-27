Severn Bank’s net income rises

Share this: Email

Severn Bancorp Inc., parent company of Severn Bank, announced Friday net income of $1,103,000 or $.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2016, a slight increase compared to net income of $1,078,000 or $.05 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2015. Net income was $15,539,000 or $1.19 per diluted share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, compared to net income of $4,535,000 or $.21 per diluted share ...