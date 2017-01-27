Quantcast
Don't Miss

T. Rowe Price wins program manager contract For Maryland College Investment Plan 

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2017

Maryland 529, formerly College Savings Plans of Maryland, announced Friday that T. Rowe Price will continue, through 2024, as the program manager for the Maryland College Investment Plan (MCIP), one of two college savings plans the state of Maryland offers. Maryland 529 conducted a competitive procurement to explore all available program manager options and chose T. Rowe Price as the company that ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo