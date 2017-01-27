Quantcast
Police: Officer fatally shot man who pointed gun at him

By: Associated Press January 27, 2017

OVERLEA — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at him. Baltimore County police tweeted early Friday that the incident happened Thursday night in the Overlea area. Spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said by telephone that an officer shot the man after he pointed a long gun at the officer. ...

