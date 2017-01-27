Wrong place, wrong gesture

You might have, in the last 24 hours, watched or seen the famous clip from “Chuckles Bites the Dust,” where Mary Richards tries not to laugh during a eulogy for a clown.

Much like laughing during a funeral, we can now add “pretending to gag during a court hearing” to the list of things generally frowned upon.

The latter incident happened in (where else?) Florida, where an assistant public defender was reprimanded and placed on probation for making the gesture in court, according to the ABA Journal.

Elizabeth Ramsey was representing a defendant in a murder trial in December 2015 when a jailhouse informant was being questioned by a prosecutor. She pretended to gag when the informant said Ramsey’s client had confessed to him.

Ramsey, in an affidavit, described the gesture as a “‘a confidential attorney/client nonverbal communication'” to express that she was skeptical of the testimony, according to the ABA Journal.

The judge who put Ramsey on probation said he decided on that punishment because “Ramsey’s clients need her legal services.”