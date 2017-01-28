Quantcast
Best Week, Worst Week: Taxpayers get help from the Ravens; Md. GOP scrambles for veto override votes

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2017

Maryland taxpayers got some good news this week when the Baltimore Ravens didn’t go the route of recent NFL franchises that threatened relocation in exchange for stadium upgrades – or a new one entirely – while Republicans in the General Assembly had to push back a vote on a veto override to scramble for votes. Capital News ...

