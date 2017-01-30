Quantcast
To be or not to be called a ‘specialist’

By: Barry Rosen and Catherine A. Bledsoe January 30, 2017

A Texas Dental Board rule prohibiting licensed dentists from advertising as “specialists” in any area of dentistry not recognized as a “specialty” by the American Dental Association was recently held by a federal court, in American Academy of Implant Dentistry v. Parker, to violate the free-speech rights of licensed dentists in Texas. The lawsuit was brought ...
