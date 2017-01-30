Craig Carmichael, Chris Huffman, Amy Lambert, Jayne Miller, Bessie Richardson and Christina Wright | Leadership Baltimore County

Leadership Baltimore County announced that Craig Carmichael, Chris Huffman, Amy Lambert, Jayne Miller, Bessie Richardson and Christina Wright have been named to its board of directors. The new board members will be installed immediately and their terms will last through 2018.

Carmichael is senior vice president at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center where he is responsible for a range of patient care and administrative functions, including the Cancer Institute, surgical services, pharmacy, information technology, compliance, supply chain, plant facilities and more. He has served in leadership roles at the hospital since 2006. Previously, he was located in Michigan where he held positions leading finance and operations for a regional bank and a health care facility. He also brings strong auditing experience from early experience with Ernst & Young. He earned an MBA in finance from Towson University and is a licensed CPA.

Huffman is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., T. Rowe Price Services Inc. and T. Rowe Price Investment Services Inc. He is head of services business development and strategy in the individual and retirement plan services division and is responsible for driving key change initiatives and service provider oversight. Huffman was on the board of Goodwill Industries of Colorado Springs and a member of the Economic Development Corporation’s Council for Local Industry. Before joining T. Rowe Price in 1992, he was a business banking officer with Wells Fargo Bank. Huffman earned an MBA from the University of Tampa. He is a Series 6, 7, 63, and 24 registered representative.

Lambert, CPSM, is a senior associate and director of corporate communications at KCI Technologies Inc., where she began her career in 1986 as a high school intern. She is a Certified Professional Services Marketer and has experience in many aspects of marketing within architecture and engineering industry, including communications, public relations, branding, proposal management and business development. Lambert holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Johns Hopkins University and is a graduate of the Leadership Baltimore County Class of 2016. She is also active with the American Council of Engineering Companies.

Miller is well known to the Baltimore area through her long tenure with WBAL-TV. She’s been a reporter with the station for more than 30 years and is currently the chief investigative reporter with the 11 Investigates I-Team. Frequently, Miller’s reporting has resulted in changes in legislation and public policy and sparked widespread debate. In 2016, she won a DuPont award from Columbia Journalism School for her investigative work on the death of Freddie Gray. In 2012, she received a national Edward R. Murrow award for her investigative work about Maryland’s Judiciary. In 2011 and in 2007 she was named by Baltimore Magazine as one of the 50 most powerful people in the region. The Women’s Law Center in Baltimore has also recognized her for her contribution to women’s rights.

Richardson is the senior director of training and organizational development at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. She started there in 1994 as a trainer in the human resources department. Her expertise and passion lies in creating learning and development opportunities for adults. Richardson has more than 30 years of experience in facilitating training and focus groups, change management, employee relations, organizational development, performance assessment and management, succession planning. Bessie holds a Master of Arts in human resources development from Towson University. She is certified to administer the Hogan Assessment suite and 360 Feedback instruments through the Center for Creative Leadership. She previously served on the board of the Alzheimer’s Association and is an LBC graduate of the Class of 2012.

Wright is a senior manager in RPS Operations responsible for the data quality management and defined benefit departments. Wright joined T. Rowe Price in 2006 and has been in the retirement industry for 17 years. Prior to joining the firm, she worked at CitiStreet as a benefit analyst and at Milliman Inc. as an actuarial analyst. Wright earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park and has been awarded the Claritas Investment Certificate by the CFA Institute.

