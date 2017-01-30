Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. immigration attorneys advise caution for clients, seek clarification of executive orders

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 30, 2017

In the wake of several federal executive orders affecting immigration, Maryland attorneys are mobilizing to understand the orders’ ramifications and advising caution to their clients – whether they are citizens or not. “The Trump administration has changed the rules of immigration law," said Jonathan S. Greene, a Columbia attorney. Greene estimated 200 of his current and former ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo