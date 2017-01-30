Quantcast
Firm seeks dismissal of fed watchdog’s lead-paint lawsuit

By: Associated Press January 30, 2017

A Chevy Chase financial firm and a Rockville lawyer are asking a judge to dismiss federal allegations that they bilked scores of lead-paint poisoning victims out of the full value of their damage settlements. Lawyers for Access Funding LLC and attorney Charles Smith filed the motions Monday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore. The company says the ...

