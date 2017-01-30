Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. lawmakers eye legalization of marijuana

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 30, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Five Maryland Democratic lawmakers say they will push for legalization of marijuana for recreational use during the 2017 session. The daunting effort, if successful, would make Maryland the first state in the nation to legalize the recreational use of the drug through legislation rather than a citizen-driven ballot initiative. "I think the data is very ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo