Quantcast
Don't Miss

RWN portfolio hits market; Naing announces retirement

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 30, 2017

Baltimore-based RWN Development Group LLC has listed 10 properties for sale including The Hotel Brexton as its president and CEO plans to retire. Richard Naing, president and CEO of RWN Development Group, plans to retire and sail around the world and eventually visit his native Myanmar. He plans to assist developers in that nation and is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo