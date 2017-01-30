Quantcast
Don't Miss

Under Armour releases first U.S. products made in Baltimore

By: Staff and Wire Reports January 30, 2017

Under Armour Monday announced it was releasing the company's first collection of apparel made in the United States, at its Lighthouse facility in City Garage at Port Covington. A women’s sports bra and legging set, called Arris Project, features an innovative material that cuts dry time in half. The initial run of 2,000 units, priced at $120 ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo