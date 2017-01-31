Quantcast
Guinness brewery planned in Baltimore County

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2017

Diageo Beer Co. USA plans to build a $50 million version of Dublin’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County, but the project’s future depends on a change in state liquor law. The company plans a “midsized” Guinness brewery and taproom that includes an “innovation microbrewery” at the firm’s site in Relay. “I got thinking to myself, ...

