Guinness brewery planned in Baltimore County

Diageo Beer Co. USA plans to build a $50 million version of Dublin’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County, but the project’s future depends on a change in state liquor law. The company plans a “midsized” Guinness brewery and taproom that includes an “innovation microbrewery” at the firm’s site in Relay. “I got thinking to myself, ...