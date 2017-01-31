Quantcast
Don't Miss

Center/West breaks ground in Poppleton

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2017

Construction commenced on the first phase of a massive redevelopment aimed at revitalizing the west Baltimore neighborhood surrounding the University of Maryland BioPark. The project’s contractor, Kinsley Construction Inc., announced ground-breaking Tuesday on the first phase of the Center/West project, dubbed the Park Square Homes 1. “There’s a huge rebirth that’s coming to the west side, and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo