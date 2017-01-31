DOMINIQUE LAMONT GARLIC v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Question from jury -- Need to notify defendant A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Dominique Lamont Garlic (“Appellant”), on July 30, 2015, of possession of phencyclidine (“PCP”), possession of cocaine base, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia related to PCP, and possession of drug paraphernalia related to ...