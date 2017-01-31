Quantcast
Don't Miss

Under Armour CFO to resign; Q4 results miss Wall Street forecasts

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2017

Under Armour CFO Chip Molloy is leaving the company at the end of the week, citing personal reasons. The PetSmart alum joined Under Armour a year ago, replacing Brad Dickerson, who was with the company for 16 years. Molloy will be replaced by David Bergman, who is currently senior vice president for corporate finance, as acting CFO. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo