Under Armour CFO to resign; Q4 results miss Wall Street forecasts

Under Armour CFO Chip Molloy is leaving the company at the end of the week, citing personal reasons. The PetSmart alum joined Under Armour a year ago, replacing Brad Dickerson, who was with the company for 16 years. Molloy will be replaced by David Bergman, who is currently senior vice president for corporate finance, as acting CFO. ...