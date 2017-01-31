FEATURED MOVER | Lou Ulman, WMS Partners

Lou Ulman has been named a partner and senior consultant with WMS Partners, the largest independent fee-only wealth adviser in the Baltimore area. Ulman will lead WMS Partners’ expansion to Howard County, Montgomery County and Washington, with the Howard County office opening projected in the coming months.

A Maryland native, Ulman joins WMS Partners after a distinguished career as a practicing attorney with a focus in estate planning, elder law, special needs and asset protection planning. Prior to joining WMS Partners, Lou was a principal at Offit Kurman.

A member of the Board of Directors of the Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission, Ulman has also served as chair of the Maryland Racing Commission, vice chair of the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission and on the boards of The Columbia Foundation, Howard County Social Services, the Baltimore Junior Association of Commerce and Santa Claus Anonymous.

He currently resides in Columbia with his wife Diana, and they are the parents of two grown sons, Doug and Ken Ulman, the former Howard County executive.

ABOUT LOU ULMAN

Resides in:

Columbia

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in economics from Dickinson College; J.D. from Washington College of Law, American University

Is it ever too early to start estate planning?

No, it is never too early for families of wealth to start focusing on estate planning. Estate planning is really about the advance planning and education for upcoming generations to help them become proper stewards for the family wealth. Avoiding taxes and protecting assets from creditors are important elements of estate planning, but helping the succeeding generations prepare themselves for the challenges that wealth brings is often the most important aspect of our work at WMS Partners. And there is never a start date too early for that work.

If you had not chosen law as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Financial planning/wealth management. I was very interested in the investment field at a young age. One summer during high school I worked at Alex. Brown and Sons which furthered my interest in the investment world. My father was an attorney and I had a great admiration for his dedication to helping people which ultimately led me into the legal area rather than the investment world.

Favorite vacation:

Family vacation last June in Vail. We rented a 6 bedroom unit so my sons, daughters-in-law and 4 grandkids were able to spend a great week together. Love having all of the family together.

When I want to relax, I …:

Go to Tai Chi classes. I started studying Tai Chi 9 months ago and have found it to be very relaxing.

Favorite movie:

My favorite movie of all time is “Requiem For A Heavyweight.” I love boxing movies.

Favorite quotation:

“I can waste today or use it for good. What I do today is very important because I am exchanging a day of my life for it. When tomorrow comes this day will be gone forever, leaving something in its place that I have traded for it. I want it to be a gain, not a loss—good not evil. Success, not failure, in order that I shall not regret the price I paid for it.” — Heartsill Wilson.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.