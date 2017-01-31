Quantcast
House overrides Hogan’s renewable energy veto

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 31, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The House of Delegates voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of renewable energy legislation the first-term Republican has labeled "the sunshine tax." The 88-51 vote, which fell largely along party lines and was not unexpected, came after an hour of debate. Supporters of the bill said Hogan's objections to the legislation are disingenuous ...

