IN RE: D.M.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Juvenile law -- Restitution -- Calculation On March 24, 2016, two delinquency petitions were filed in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County (Sarbanes, J.) charging appellant, D.M., with armed robbery, robbery, theft of goods valued under $1,000, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. At an adjudicatory hearing on May 17, 2016, appellant entered a plea of ...