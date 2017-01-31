Quantcast
IN RE: D.M.

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2017

Juvenile law -- Restitution -- Calculation On March 24, 2016, two delinquency petitions were filed in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County (Sarbanes, J.) charging appellant, D.M., with armed robbery, robbery, theft of goods valued under $1,000, second degree assault and reckless endangerment. At an adjudicatory hearing on May 17, 2016, appellant entered a plea of ...

