Md. auto safety advocate honored for work after daughter’s death

By: Associated Press January 31, 2017

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman is being honored by a national highway safety group for her advocacy work after her daughter died in a crash linked to a faulty ignition switch in a General Motors car. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety is presenting the inaugural Clarence M. Ditlow III Safety Champion Award on Tuesday night ...

